​​​
  3. Delhi Institute of Hotel Management (DIHM) to be converted into full-fledged university

Delhi Institute of Hotel Management (DIHM) to be converted into full-fledged university

The Delhi Institute of Hotel Management (DIHM) will soon be converted into a full-fledged university which shall provide world-class courses in hospitality and tourism management, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced Wednesday.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 12, 2018 8:35 PM

The Delhi Institute of Hotel Management (DIHM) will soon be converted into a full-fledged university which shall provide world-class courses in hospitality and tourism management, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced Wednesday.

Sisodia made the announcement during his visit to the institute. “The institute will be converted into a university that shall provide high-quality world-class courses in hospitality and tourism to ensure the institution has autonomy,” he said.

“I have asked the principal to draw a proposal and directed the tourism secretary to ensure this is done on top priority,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top