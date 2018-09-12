Delhi Institute of Hotel Management (DIHM) to be converted into full-fledged university

The Delhi Institute of Hotel Management (DIHM) will soon be converted into a full-fledged university which shall provide world-class courses in hospitality and tourism management, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced Wednesday.

Sisodia made the announcement during his visit to the institute. “The institute will be converted into a university that shall provide high-quality world-class courses in hospitality and tourism to ensure the institution has autonomy,” he said.

“I have asked the principal to draw a proposal and directed the tourism secretary to ensure this is done on top priority,” he added.