Delhi govt’s SoSE to be renamed as B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence

School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) of Delhi government will now be known as BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi, said on Thursday at an launch event of one such school on the occasion of Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

“Baba Saheb Amdebkar gave maximum emphasis on education and what could be a better way of paying homage to him than naming best of our schools after him,” Kejriwal added.

In total, there are 31 SoSEs in the city, out of which 30 will be renamed after Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, while Armed Forces Preparatory School has already been named after Bhagat Singh.

The decision to rename the schools was taken by the government during a meeting of the state naming authority held on Tuesday.

Delhi Government established SoSEs to empower students with new-age curriculum and learning in specialised field through world-class facilities and instructors. The schools comprise of five specialised domains – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities, High-end 21st Century Skills and Armed Forces Preparatory Schools. In February 2022, eleven new SoSEs were opened, taking the total count to 31.

Read also: Polygon and AlmaBetter join hands to impart blockchain and Web3 education