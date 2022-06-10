Delhi govt to offer skill training through special programme to the workers of unorganised sector

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would provide skill training to the workers of unorganised sector through a special programme, designed by the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). This move is aimed to increase income of the workers, improve their skills and connect them with the target groups an official statement mentioned.

Under the programme, the workers will be first identified through different sources such as construction board databases, associations and district magistrate offices and then they will be given a certificate training course by DSEU. Tool kits and uniforms related to their work will also be given to all the workers, the statement added.

The statement stated the decision to launch the special training programme for workers in the unorganised sector was taken by Vinai Kumar Saxena, lieutenant governor, Delhi; Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister, Delhi and Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi.

“In another phase of this project, the Kejriwal government will also launch a portal which will have details of all these trained workers and users of their services would be able to contact them directly,” the statement said.

According to the statement, people will be able to access the list of skilled and professional workers and services through Delhi government’s online portal.

The workforce in the unorganised sector include plumbers, electricians, blacksmiths, potters, shoemakers, laundry workers among others.

With inputs from PTI.

