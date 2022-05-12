Delhi govt to conduct survey to identify out-of-school children during summer break

The Delhi government would be conducting an extensive survey during summer break to identify out-of-school children and enrol them in nearby schools. “A district-wise survey would be conducted by Samagra Shiksha-Delhi survey team members headed by the District Urban Resource Centre Coordinators (DURCCS). The out-of-school children would be identified in four age groups – below six years, six to10 years, 11 to 14 years and 15-19 years,” a Directorate of Education (DoE) official said.

A total of 243 survey teams have been formed to conduct the district-wise survey from May 11 to June 27. 2022.

“The teams will wear survey kits bearing identifiable official insignia for easy identification and gaining the confidence of the people to get maximum information. They will send their daily survey records to the DURCCS concerned and the same shall be mailed to Samagra Shiksha-HQ, Delhi, by 5 pm daily,” the official said.

The DoE further said the complete report summary, signed by the coordination team concerned would be submitted by July 4, 2022.

With inputs from PTI.

