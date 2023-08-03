scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Delhi govt schools witness significant rise in grade 12th pass percentage after CBSE compartment exams

There has been a notable 2.59% improvement in the overall results of grade 12th board.

Written by FE Education
Delhi govt schools witness significant rise in grade 12th pass percentage after CBSE compartment exams
Delhi govt schools witness significant rise in grade 12th pass percentage after CBSE compartment exams.

Following the successful clearance of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) compartment exams by numerous students, Delhi government schools have observed a rise in the overall pass percentage for grade 12th board results. The pass percentage increased significantly, climbing from 91.59% to 94.18%, according to an official statement.

“Nearly 6,000 students of grade 12th have passed the compartment exam. Several students had to appear for compartmental exams and the results have boosted their self-confidence. They have proven that one should never give up in any situation,”  Atishi, education minister, Delhi, said. 

Also Read

After the compartmental exams, there has been a notable 2.59% improvement in the overall results of grade 12th board. Out of 10,601 students from government schools who took the CBSE grade 12th compartment exams, a total of 5,899 students successfully passed the test, the statement mentioned.

Also Read

With inputs from PTI.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 08:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS