scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Delhi govt schools to start winter vacation from January 1

All government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed for winter vacation from January 1, 2023.

Written by FE Education
Delhi govt schools to start winter vacation from January 1
For schools with double shifts, remedial classes will be held in separate wings.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all government schools will remain closed for two weeks from January 1 for winter vacation. However, the DoE said that the remedial sessions for grades nine to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance students’ learning-level academic performance.

“All government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed for winter vacation from January 1, 2023, to January 15, 2023,” the DoE said in a circular issued on Thursday.

According to the circular the remedial classes will enable the students in revising the basic concepts of the subjects from examination point of view. For schools with double shifts, remedial classes will be held in separate wings, the circular noted.

Also Read

“However, if there is a space crunch, the head of school of evening shift schools may consult the concerned Deputy Directors of Education (DDE) – district and opt for evening timings accordingly,” the circular added.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 09:51:59 am