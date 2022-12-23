Delhi govt schools to start winter vacation from January 1

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all government schools will remain closed for two weeks from January 1 for winter vacation. However, the DoE said that the remedial sessions for grades nine to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance students’ learning-level academic performance.

“All government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed for winter vacation from January 1, 2023, to January 15, 2023,” the DoE said in a circular issued on Thursday.

According to the circular the remedial classes will enable the students in revising the basic concepts of the subjects from examination point of view. For schools with double shifts, remedial classes will be held in separate wings, the circular noted.

“However, if there is a space crunch, the head of school of evening shift schools may consult the concerned Deputy Directors of Education (DDE) – district and opt for evening timings accordingly,” the circular added.

With inputs from PTI