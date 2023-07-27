Delhi govt, schools get notice over denial of admission to EWS category student despite draw

After a student from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category was denied admission in Delhi school despite a lucky draw in his favour, the Delhi High Court issued notices to the Delhi Government, the Education Department, and two schools demanding answer.

The high court asked the schools to file an affidavit under the signature of principals stating why admission was not granted to the student despite winning in the draw by the Department of Education.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice on the plea moved by Ashok Kumar to the Delhi Government, Directorate of Education, Deputy Director of Education, two schools of Dwarka namely R D Rajpal Public School and Paramount International school.

The bench has directed both the schools to file their affidavits stating why admission was denied to the ward of the petitioner despite seat allotment in a lucky draw.

The bench, at the request of the petitioner, also directed Paramount School to reserve a seat for the ward of the petitioner. The matter has been listed on August 24 for further hearing.

The petitioner is aggrieved by the denial of the admission of his child to the school, by the respective school(s) allotted under the Economic Weaker Section/Disadvantaged Group (hereinafter referred to as EWS/DG) (2022-23) category.

Advocate RHA Sikandar, counsel for the petitioner, argued that despite the allotment of seats twice, the father is running from one place to another for the admission of his child.

He moved a petition through advocates Sanawar Chaudhary and Harshit S Gahlot. He has sought direction from either school to grant and allowed the admission of his child.

With inputs from ANI