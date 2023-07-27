scorecardresearch
Delhi govt, schools get notice over denial of admission to EWS category student despite draw

The high court asked the schools to file an affidavit under the signature of principals stating why admission was not granted to the student despite winning in the draw by the Department of Education.

Written by FE Education
After a student from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category was denied admission in Delhi school despite a lucky draw in his favour, the Delhi High Court issued notices to the Delhi Government, the Education Department, and two schools demanding answer.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice on the plea moved by Ashok Kumar to the Delhi Government, Directorate of Education, Deputy Director of Education, two schools of Dwarka namely R D Rajpal Public School and Paramount International school.

The bench has directed both the schools to file their affidavits stating why admission was denied to the ward of the petitioner despite seat allotment in a lucky draw.

The bench, at the request of the petitioner, also directed Paramount School to reserve a seat for the ward of the petitioner. The matter has been listed on August 24 for further hearing.

The petitioner is aggrieved by the denial of the admission of his child to the school, by the respective school(s) allotted under the Economic Weaker Section/Disadvantaged Group (hereinafter referred to as EWS/DG) (2022-23) category.

Advocate RHA Sikandar, counsel for the petitioner, argued that despite the allotment of seats twice, the father is running from one place to another for the admission of his child.

He moved a petition through advocates Sanawar Chaudhary and Harshit S Gahlot. He has sought direction from either school to grant and allowed the admission of his child.

With inputs from ANI

First published on: 27-07-2023 at 12:51 IST

