Delhi govt school teachers, principals flag bearers of change, says Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that teachers of government schools in the national capital have been improving the quality of life of lakhs of children with their untiring efforts and commitment.

Sisodia made the remark while speaking at an event on the eve of Teachers’ Day. He dubbed teachers and principals of the city government schools as the ‘flag bearers’ of the Delhi education revolution.

“Not only Delhi but the entire country is proud of the work of our school principals. They are the ones who ensure the implementation of all education policies at the ground level and that each child is positively impacted by them,” said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.

According to the official statement, Sisodia said development in Delhi government schools has been made possible because of the efforts of their principals.

“The school heads have helped the Delhi government schools flourish in the past seven years by promoting innovative ideas, encouraging teachers and children to do better, establishing a better relationship between the teacher-student community and creating a conducive learning environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has introduced Student Advisory Board (SAB) in its schools according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE). The step has been taken in a bid to augment student participation in various leadership roles.

As per the circular, the Student Advisory Board will act as a voice of students and will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students, by designing, managing and executing various school activities.

Furthermore, the statement said that the programme has been initiated in 20 shortlisted schools and two students per section from grades 7, 8, 9, and 11 will be selected as members of the SAB. “Two general secretaries will lead the SAB from class 11 whom the SAB members of classes 7, 8, 9 and 11 will choose. To be eligible to become the general secretary, the student must be a member of the SAB,” the circular said.

With inputs from PTI

