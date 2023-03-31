Delhi govt school students to spread happiness with mindfulness, says Atishi.

Students of Delhi government schools will take forward the happiness curriculum activities in the community and family and will teach people to be happy through mindfulness, according to Atishi, education minister, Delhi. At an Education Department event held at Thyagaraj Stadium, she spoke to Delhi government school teachers, principals, and happiness coordinators about their duties. During her speech, she emphasised the significance of the happiness curriculum and mindfulness in the teaching and learning process at Delhi government schools, according to an official statement.

The education minister remarked that children attending government schools encounter numerous social and familial obstacles. However, beginning the day with mindfulness practices in schools can alleviate the stress that these children face, enabling them to approach learning with a positive mindset, the statement mentioned. “The Happiness Curriculum has taught our schoolchildren to become better human beings. Now, after its success in schools, the government will take it to society and people as well, where schoolchildren will teach people to be happy through important components of the Happiness Curriculum such as mindfulness,” she said.

The happiness curriculum was introduced in Delhi government schools by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former education minister Manish Sisodia. This programme aims to equip children from a young age, starting from nursery, with the ability to recognise their strengths and develop a deep understanding of themselves, enabling them to confront life’s challenges with confidence, Atishi stated. Furthermore, “The happiness class has taught Delhi government school children to become better humans and responsible citizens, and the role of our teachers in this has also been important,” she added.

With inputs from PTI.