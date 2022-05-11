Delhi govt sanctions over Rs 2,300 crore for two new campuses of Ambedkar University

Delhi government has sanctioned funds worth Rs 2,306.58 crore for setting up two new campuses of the state-run Ambedkar University at Rohini and Dheerpur. Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister, Govt, NCT of Delhi has approved funds worth Rs 2306.58 crores for creating infrastructure at upcoming campuses.

The new campuses would accommodate more than 26,000 students in the coming years.

“Every year more than 2.5 lakh students pass out from Class 12 and apply for various universities.But not everyone gets admission in the prominent universities despite having talent and capability. To cater to the educational needs of such a large population of students, the new campuses are designed to ensure the most conducive environment to facilitate collective engagement, spaces for self-growth, knowledge production and dissemination, community living and inclusive culture,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia added that the varsity’s present sanctioned strength of students is more than 4000 and after the creation of the two new campuses at Dheerpur and Rohini, it would increase to 30,000 students.

The upcoming Ambedkar University campus at Rohini would be built at the cost of Rs 1107.56 crore and spread over 1,64,130 sqm and will accommodate over 10,000 students. Whereas, the Dheerpur campus, spreading over 2,00,759 sqm, would be built at the cost of Rs 1199.02 crore. It will have the capacity to accommodate over 16,000 students.

Both the campuses will have multi-storey academic blocks and auditoriums along with health centers, convention blocks, MLCP, administration blocks, library blocks, amphitheatres, guest houses, separate hostels for girls and boys. The campuses would also have different types of residential units.

With inputs from PTI.

