Delhi govt releases Rs 100 crore as part of budget for DU colleges

The Delhi government has allocated a total of Rs 400 crore for these colleges- out of which Rs 100 crore has been released today.

Written by PTI
There are 12 such colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government.
The Delhi government on Thursday released the first quarter of the budget funds to the colleges that are fully funded by them, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the Delhi government has always prioritised the education sector and has always allocated the highest amount of funds to it.

“There are 12 such colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government. We allocated Rs 400 crore for these colleges and the first quarter of the fund of Rs 100 crore has been released today.

“Our government has always prioritised the education sector and we have always allocated the highest amount of funds for the department during Assembly budgets,” Atishi said.

According to the Delhi government, Rs 361 crore were allocated to these colleges during the Assembly budget in 2022-23, Rs 308 crore in 2021-22, Rs 265 crore in 2020-21, Rs 235 crore in 2019-20, and Rs 213 crore in 2018-19.

First published on: 13-04-2023 at 17:40 IST

