Delhi govt partners with University of Birmingham to provide global exposure to teachers

The Delhi government’s Delhi Teachers University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK’s University of Birmingham – for curriculum development, research and exchange programmes.

According to an official release, the MoU was signed in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, the Chancellor of the University of Birmingham Lord Karan Bilimoria, and the Vice Chancellor of Delhi Teachers University Dhananjay Joshi.

While discussing the future plans with the University of Birmingham, Sisodia said that the MoU is a testament of the Kejriwal Government’s firm commitment to provide India with world-class educators of the future. “It is our firm belief that to become the best, we must constantly strive to learn from the best. I am certain that by collaborating with the University of Birmingham – recognised as one of the finest universities across the world, we will be able to take education in India to the greatest heights of excellence, and make teaching a prestigious, sought-after profession that youngsters across the country aspire for.” he said.

The Minister added that the MoU between the Delhi Government and the University outlines activities that shall be undertaken by the University of Birmingham to support the development of the Delhi Teachers University in the long run. The identified avenues for collaboration include designing teacher education programmes (primarily B.Ed. Special Education, M.Ed. Special Education, and certifications), co-creation of research projects on teacher and educational leader education and development by banking on each other’s expertise whilst expanding research networks in India and the UK.

Furthermore, the universities will explore opportunities to enable the exchange of students, faculty and researchers and shall find ways to deliver dual-degree programmes, a release said.

“The University of Birmingham’s vision and ethos are aligned with the Delhi Teachers University, and the MoU will help us transform teacher education in both cities through research and exchange. Teaching is the cornerstone of quality education, and working with the Delhi Government on one of their flagship programmes for teacher education will help us both to expand our knowledge network,” Lord Karan Bilimoria, chancellor, University of Birmingham, said.

With inputs from ANI