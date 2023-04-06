Delhi govt launches ‘Student Advisory Boards’ in 20 schools, providing leadership opportunities to students.

The Delhi government is implementing ‘Student Advisory Boards’ to empower students to take charge of their schools and develop leadership skills within their communities, according to Atishi, education minister. Currently, the programme is being piloted in 20 Delhi government schools with 750 students serving as members and secretaries of the boards, according to an official statement.

These boards have provided students with an opportunity to develop important skills such as responsibility, sensitivity towards issues and team management, Atishi claimed. “Such Student Advisory Boards were seen in premier private schools. Hardly anyone would have imagined “creation of) these boards in government schools. But, with a vision to provide a world-class learning platform to every student, this has been made possible in Delhi government schools,” she said.

The boards were started as a pilot project by the Directorate of Education last year to increase student participation in leadership roles at the school level. It was designed to help them develop a sense of ownership in their school by designing, managing, and executing various school activities, according to the Delhi government.

Under the guidance of teacher coordinators appointed by DoE, these boards have formed various committees in schools such as cultural committee, academic advisory committee, discipline and wellness committee, anti-bullying committee, deshbhakti and EMC committee, sports and fitness committee, environment and sustainability committee, the statement added.

