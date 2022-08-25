Delhi govt cancels JD Tytler School’s recognition for not giving admission under EWS quota

The Delhi government has withdrawn the recognition of a private school in Rajinder Nagar, JD Tytler School, for refusing admissions under the Economically Backward Class (EWS) quota and not providing free stationery, books and uniforms to students already admitted under the category.

According to the official statement, the school has also been asked not to admit any students for the 2022-23 academic session, and pay salaries and arrears of the staff till the school is in operation. The statement added that there was no immediate reaction from the school authorities.

The decision has been taken based on recommendations of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) Welfare Committee. This order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) will be in effect from April 1, 2022, the statement noted.

“It was found that the school had not taken admission of some students under EWS quota and also had not provided free stationery to students. The action was recommended keeping in mind the interests of the children studying in the school. The school has been instructed by the education department not to admit new students in any class from the academic session 2022-23 onwards,” Vishesh Ravi, chairman, SC/ST Welfare Committee, said.

Further, the statement mentioned that the DoE had issued show-cause notices to private schools refusing to admit students under the EWS quota. “Even after the notice, some private schools had not taken admission of EWS students and had not even given them stationery. Therefore, the committee had asked the education department to withdraw the recognition and register an FIR on receipt of complaints against such private schools,” the statement read.

“Several show-cause notices were issued to JD Tytler School. The education department delegation visited the school several times and held several meetings with the school administration to ensure fair treatment to EWS students and parents. But the school refused to admit students under the EWS quota even after several attempts,” Ravi said.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: OPPO partners with Kesari Devi Charitable Trust to uplift children from underprivileged sections

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn