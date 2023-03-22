Delhi govt issues directives to ensure smooth EWS category admissions in schools.

The directorate of education devised a four-point plan, under the guidance of Atishi, education minister, Delhi, to streamline the admission process for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students in entry classes. The aim of the plan is to eliminate any inconvenience to parents and children who are allotted seats through the draw, according to an official statement.

In order to fill the EWS quota seats for Nursery, KG, and Class I (Entry Level Admission) for the current academic session, 2001 private schools affiliated with the Education Department and MCD invited applications, as per the statement. The total number of applications received was 2,09,753 for only 37,187 available seats. The Education Department utilized a computerised draw of lots to shortlist candidates for these seats, the statement added.

Once the candidates are shortlisted through the draw, they are given their preferred school. Parents then visit these schools to verify their documents and subsequently enroll their children. However, it was reported last year that some schools were denying admission to parents and harassing them when they arrived to complete the enrollment process, the statement mentioned.

Furthermore, a nodal officer will be appointed in every district, who will receive complaints and resolve the issue and submit a weekly report to the Education Minister. This process will be personally monitored by the Education Minister. “The Delhi Government has a transparent selection process for EWS admissions. If any of the schools show indifference to the selected students, action will be taken against them,” Atishi claimed.