Delhi govt inaugurates new branch of BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence.

Delhi government has inaugurated a new branch of the BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence (ASoSE ) in Rana Pratap Bagh. This new facility is furnished with advanced classrooms, laboratories, libraries, a multipurpose hall, and an elevator. The Education department of the Delhi government has reported that the new branch can accommodate up to 400 students, according to an official statement.

“This School of Specialised Excellence will become one of the best schools in Delhi. This state-of-the-art school with advanced facilities will ensure the finest quality education to children from all socio-economic backgrounds,” Atishi, education minister, Delhi said. “ASoSE in Rana Pratap Bagh is better than any other private school in Delhi,” she added

There are 37 Specialised schools of excellence with 4,400 seats in Delhi as of now. Students at ASoSE are prepared by focusing on special subject class 9 onwards. The schools have received around 92,000 applications for admission in the academic session 2023-24, according to the Delhi government.