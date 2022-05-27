Delhi govt extends EWS admission last date for entry level classes up to June 14

The Delhi government has extended the last date for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) admissions in entry level grades up to June 14, according to officials.

The admissions to entry level classes in private schools in the city under sections EWS, DG and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories began from March 29.

“The last date for reporting by successful candidates of EWS and Disadvantaged Group (DG) category in entry level classes has been extended up to June 14,” Yogesh Pal Singh, Deputy Director of Education, said.

According to provisions of the Right to Education Act, 25% of seats in entry level grades — nursery, KG or grade one, in private schools is reserved for students from EWS, DG and CWSN categories.

While EWS refers to children whose annual family income is less than one lakh rupees, the DG category includes SC, ST, OBC, non-creamy layer, orphans, transgender and children living with or affected by HIV.

With inputs from PTI.

