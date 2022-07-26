Delhi govt asks schools to submit ‘action taken report’ on phasing out SUP items by July 30

All schools in Delhi have been asked to submit an Action Taken report (ATR) by the state government (govt) by July 30, 2022 on phasing out single-use plastic items and plastic waste management.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), in a circular, has listed actions to be taken by all the schools which includes displaying “single-use plastic-free school” on the main gate and at the prominent places inside the school premises. “All the heads of schools of govt, govt aided, pvt unaided recognised schools of DoE are requested to submit the Action Taken report (ATR) (action taken report)…to their respective deputy director of education (DDE)-district till July 30, 2022,” the circular read.

“Subsequently, all the DDEs (District) will submit the compiled ATR in format-II, along with the certificate (Annexure-II), in hard copy to the Science and TV Branch, Directorate of Education, Lajpat Nagar-IV, Government of National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi by 3rd August, 2022 positively,” it added.

The move comes after the Centre’s decision to ban manufacturing, import, stocking, distribution, sales and use of identified single-use plastic (SUP) commodities which includes polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, from July 1, 2022.

Further, schools have been asked to list alternatives suggested or used by students after the ban on SUP items. The directorate has also urged schools to display a bartan bhandar (utensil store) board and the items included in the store set up in the schools.

Earlier, the Delhi government had asked all schools to set up a separate room, known as bartan bhandar, within their premises to store reusable utensils as part of its plan to phase out SUP items. According to the Directorate the state government asked schools to prepare a list of items suited as the best alternative for SUP commodities found/discovered by students after visiting the three-day fair organised for phasing out SUP at Thyagraj Indoor Stadium. No flex board made of plastic was to be used for any activity, the government communicated through a circular.

In an attempt to reduce pollution India has banned 19 SUP items, which includes earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners of less than 100 microns and stirrers.

Under the Plastic Waste Management Rules the ban also prohibits the use of plastic bags of thickness less than 75 microns. According to the rules the thickness of plastic bags will have to be increased to 120 microns from December 31 this year. Plastic sachets used for selling and storing tobacco and pan masala (plastic wrapping material less than 50 microns in thickness) have also been banned.

According to an official statement, Delhil generates 1,060 tonnes of plastic waste every day. As per the statement single-use plastic is estimated to be 5.6 per cent (or 56 kg per metric tonne) of the total solid waste in the national capital.

