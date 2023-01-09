Delhi govt asks private schools to remain closed till Jan 15 as cold wave persists

All private schools in Delhi have been advised by the state government to remain closed till January 15 amid the cold wave. This comes as Delhi on Sunday recorded the lowest temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius. According to an official statement, this was the second-lowest temperature in the last 10 years.

“In continuation to the DOE’s (Directorate of Education) earlier circular, all private schools of Delhi are advised to remain close till January 15, 2023, in the wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi,” a circular issued by the Delhi government read.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday had issued a red alert for the next 24 to 48 hours (till Sunday and Monday), warning of severe cold conditions in parts of north India, including Delhi.

“A severe cold wave is still prevailing in most places of Delhi, and it is recording very low temperatures for the last four days in the area.” A senior scientist at IMD told news agency ANI.

As per the IMD predictions, cold waves and cold day conditions were likely to continue over northwest India during the next two days. Minimum temperatures rose by two to four degrees Celsius over the western Himalayan region and were normal to above normal.

“Impact expected and action suggested due to dense to very dense fog in the night and morning hours in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 2-3 days,” IMD said.

During the same period, minimum temperatures were below normal to markedly below normal over many parts of north and central India. The lowest temperature of zero degree Celsius was observed over Churu on Saturday.

With inputs from ANI