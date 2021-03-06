  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi govt approves formation of separate board for 2,700 schools in city

March 6, 2021 1:59 PM

The Delhi government on Saturday approved the formation of a separate school board for nearly 2,700 schools in the city.

Delhi government, seperate board for Delhi, CBSE, Delhi Board of School Education, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DBSEThe new Board will have a governing body headed by the Education minister

In the beginning, 21-22 state government schools will be affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and in the next four-five years all the schools will be brought under it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference.

There are around 1,000 Delhi government schools and about 1,700 private schools, most of them affiliated to the CBSE, in the city. The new Board will have a governing body headed by the Education minister of the Delhi government and an executive body headed by a chief executive officer, Kejriwal said.

The DBSE will be aimed at imparting such education that prepares “fiercely patriotic” and self-dependent students who serve the society and the country in a selfless manner, he said.

The Board will bring in best international practices and high-end techniques in school education. It will impart education as per the aptitude of the students, he added

