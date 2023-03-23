Delhi govt allocates Rs 16,575 crore for education sector

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government aims to provide tablets to all teachers, principals and vice-principals, besides setting up new computers in 350 schools in the national capital in 2023-24. The Delhi Budget was presented by Kailash Gahlot, finance minister, allocated Rs 16,575 crore for the education department for the year 2023-24. In the 2022-23 Delhi Budget, the education sector had received the highest allocation of Rs 16,278 crore, according to an official statement.

Delhi’s education sector budget includes significant measures such as distributing 20 new computers to each of the 350 schools under the Delhi government, as well as offering French, German, Japanese, and Spanish language education in Schools of Specialised Excellence, the statement mentioned. Additionally, the minister has announced plans to establish more branches of Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Education in 2023. Currently, there are 20 such schools, with the number set to increase to 37 by 2023, it added.

Furthermore, Gahlot has announced that schools and industries will collaborate to develop professional skills for children at Schools of Applied Learning. According to the Delhi government, around 56 students of the first batch of the Entrepreneurial Mindset Curriculum got direct admissions in the top seven universities of Delhi in courses such as BBA and B.Tech.

Delhi’s Model Virtual School received its inaugural group of students from 14 different states throughout the country. Additionally, over the course of the last eight years, the Delhi government has sent 1,410 teachers, principals, and educators to Finland, Singapore, and Cambridge for training purposes, according to the minister. Moreover, 1,247 principals received training at IIM Ahmedabad, while 61 principals received training at IIM Lucknow, he added.