Delhi govt aims to establish 2 new campuses of Ambedkar University, says Atishi

The Delhi government plans to set up two additional campuses of Ambedkar University in order to increase the number of available seats, according to Atishi, education minister. Additionally, there is a focus on re-conceptualising technical institutes. The minister has directed officials to develop an action plan for the modernisation and expansion of all universities and technical education institutions under the Delhi government while reviewing projects for higher education, according to an official statement.

“In Delhi, 2.5 lakh children pass out of class 12. But despite having talent and ability, only one lakh of these children get admission in any university. Taking cognisance of this, the Delhi government started increasing the capacity of its universities,” Atishi said.

Instructing officials to prioritise the construction of the Rohini and Dheerpur campuses of Ambedkar University, she emphasised that these new campuses aim to cater to the academic requirements of the students.”The Delhi government is working with a vision of changing the country through education. After the Dheerpur and Rohini campuses of the university are ready, more than 26,000 students will be able to get admission here,” the minister said.

Furthermore, The two campuses will feature multi-storey academic blocks, a convention centre, a health centre, an auditorium, an administrative block, a library block, an amphitheater, a guest house, and separate hostels for male and female students, the statement mentioned. Additionally, residential units will be built. The Directorate of Education reports that the 19 ITIs under the Delhi government presently have a combined capacity of 11,000 seats, yet receive over 30,000 applications annually, the statement added.

With inputs from PTI.