Delhi government's model of education to be implemented in MCD schools, says CM Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister, Delhi has announced that the Delhi government’s model of education will soon be implemented in schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). In addition, the Chief Minister evaluated the current state of the MCD’s education system and identified areas in need of attention, according to an official statement. There are a total of 1,578 MCD schools in the state serving 8.76 lakh children, with 342 schools operating in double shifts. Out of the 1,185 sites where MCD schools are situated, 126 are not functioning in permanent buildings, and approximately 200 require repairs, the statement mentioned.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of transforming MCD schools to match the standards of Delhi Government schools. He expressed his confidence in the abilities of Delhi’s children, stating that with proper support from MCD, they can surpass the rest of the nation. Additionally, the CM emphasised the need to motivate MCD’s teachers and principals by providing them with appropriate training, similar to that given to Delhi Government teachers, as per the statement.

“Prioritising the improvement of education quality, including infrastructure, teacher training, and student welfare, would significantly benefit MCD schools. To ensure the state of infrastructure in schools is maintained,” Kejriwal said. MCD officials appoint estate managers and security guards in every school, similar to Delhi government schools. Additionally, he directed officers to appoint IT Assistants in schools to manage data entry tasks, the statement added.

In addition, there is a goal set by the chief minister to revamp the infrastructure of all MCD schools within a span of five years. Additionally, the government intends to locate unused land in MCD schools with the purpose of building new secondary schools, the statement said. “Even the best schools of MCD fail to match the standard of Delhi Government schools. The teachers and principals of MCD need motivation. A joint training of MCD and Delhi Government schools’ principals should be scheduled soon,” he said.

With inputs from ANI.