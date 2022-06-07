Delhi Government working on reduced syllabus for primary and middle school students

The Delhi Government is restructuring the entire syllabus for its primary and middle school students, to address the pandemic-initiated disruption in educational learning.

On 1st April, 2022, all schools in Delhi reopened completely for all grades. Since then, the focus for students of Classes 3 to 9 has been on their foundational reading, writing, and numeracy through its Mission Buniyaad programme. Now, it has been continued through the summer vacation courses in summer camps. Basically, Mission Buniyaad Activities and Summer Camp are only for those students who have been identified as being behind their grade level. However, it is now implemented for all students of these grades.

According to the principal advisor to the Director of Education, Shailendra Sharma, the academic team is working on a reduced syllabus for the entire year. He informed that the bulk of topics, which will be part of it, will have links with concepts that are taught in earlier grades. Sharma further added that the team has charted a downward map of topics, so when a particular one is taught, linked topics from previous grades will also be taught. By doing this, they want to address the ‘concept deficit’. Sharma said the teachers will also be trained accordingly.



For Primary Students, the focus is on foundational reading, writing, and mathematics. Children who can read and solve division problems will gradually be taken to concepts in a reduced syllabus, as well.