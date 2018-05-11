Delhi government warns people against another fake education board; says only 3 relevant boards operating

The department clarified that there is no state board of the government of Delhi. (IE)

Delhi government today warned parents and students against another fake education board running in the national capital, saying there are only three relevant boards operating in the city. Last week, the Directorate of Education (DoE) had made public a list of 12 fake boards operating in Delhi. “No board with the name of ‘Board of Adult Education and Training’ is recognised by the directorate,” a DoE order said today. The department clarified that there is no state board of the government of Delhi. “Further, DoE which regulates government, private, unaided and aided schools in Delhi, does not grant any recognition to any board,” it said. ”

As far as Delhi is concerned, there are only three relevant boards – Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS),” it added. The boards declared fake by the DoE last week were: Urdu Education Board, Gramin Mukth Vidhalyai Shiksha Sansthan, Delhi Board of Secondary Education, The Central Board of Higher Secondary Education, National Open School and Board of Secondary Open Education, Delhi.

Higher Secondary Education Board of Delhi, State Council of Senior Secondary Open Education, Delhi Board of Senior Secondary Education, Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi, Council of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Delhi, and The Central Board of Higher Education, Delhi.