Delhi government to introduce ‘cleanliness curriculum’ in schools

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 9:18 PM

"While students are contributors of garbage in schools they have no role in cleaning it or maintaining the cleanliness.

The government has sought suggestions from teachers and principals of government as well as private schools in the national capital to prepare the ‘cleanliness curriculum’.

The Delhi government will be developing a curriculum to inculcate habits of cleanliness and hygiene among school students, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced Wednesday. The government has sought suggestions from teachers and principals of government as well as private schools in the national capital to prepare the ‘cleanliness curriculum’. “While students are contributors of garbage in schools they have no role in cleaning it or maintaining the cleanliness.

We want that students should develop these habits and take responsibility of cleanliness in schools,” Sisodia said at an award function for clean schools. “In other countries, students are even responsible for mopping their classes, dusting the desks and watering plants. Students should have a sense of belongingness for their classrooms and school,” he added. Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education minister said, “The cleanliness curriculum will be activity based.

Neither there will be any book for it nor a separate period will be allocated. I have asked for suggestions from teachers and principals about what activities can be included in the curriculum.”

