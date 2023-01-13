Delhi government school teachers barred from travelling to Finland for training, claims Sisodia

The Delhi government school teachers have been barred from travelling to Finland for their training, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has alleged. He claimed that the Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena rejected the proposal for training the school teachers saying that the training can be done in the country itself.

“The LG has prohibited Delhi government school teachers to travel to Finland for training. The government had accepted the proposal for training of 30 teachers and sent it to the LG. He (LG) said the training can be done in the country itself,” Sisodia said.

An immediate reaction was not available from the LG office on the allegations.

Sisodia further alleged the LG has overturned the decision taken by the chief minister and education minister in the interest of the children, by “unconstitutionally” taking over the services department. “The national and international training received by the Delhi government school teachers contributed a lot to improve Delhi’s education system. The LG overturned the decision taken by the chief minister and education minister in the interest of the children by unconstitutionally taking over the services department,” he said.

He added that the board exam result of Delhi government schools improved to 99.6% because of the initiatives. Hundreds of children from Delhi schools get admission in IITs and the top medical institutes due to the same, Sisodia said.

“Even a child from a poor family is able to dream big and get admission in the best higher educational institutions in the country. But the LG is busy derailing Delhi’s education revolution,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is unfair to stop the teachers from going abroad for training. “We have been sending teachers of Delhi government schools abroad for training. It has contributed a lot in the education revolution in Delhi,” he said.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Delhi, had prepared a proposal for a five-day training programme for primary in-charges of Delhi government schools and teacher educators of SCERT at Jyväskylä University in Finland.

With inputs from PTI