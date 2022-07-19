Delhi government relaxes distance criteria to 3 km from 1 km for students in private schools

Students who want to take admission to entry level classes in private schools under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantage Group (DG) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category will now be able to choose an institution within a radius of three kilometres in their residence instead of the earlier one kilometre as first preference, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

According to the officials, it came to the government’s notice that candidates residing in a neighbourhood within one kilometre of a particular school are usually selected in the computerised draw of lots. While it further added that the chances of those residing between one and three kilometres get minimised as most of the seats get filled.

“In order to ensure uniform opportunity to more and more desirous parents to seek admission of their wards under Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantage Group (DG) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category at entry-level classes in private unaided recognised school of their choice of nearby locality, a measure is being adopted by the Directorate of Education (DoE) for making zero to three kilometres as first preference instead of zero to one kilometres in the interest of deserving eligible candidates,” Himanshu Gupta, education director said.

As per the RTE Act, 2009, all private unaided recognised schools (except the minorities schools) are under obligation to admit children belonging to weaker sections, disadvantaged groups and children with special needs to the extent of at least 25% of the strength in entry-level classes and provide free and compulsory elementary education.

Meanwhile, schools in Delhi reopened after prolonged summer vacation on July 1, 2022. The summer vacation officially started on May 11, 2022, however, classes continued to commence till June 18, 2022 for Mission Buniyad. As the Covid 19 cases have started to rise again, schools have been instructed to maintain all the Covid 19 protocols.

