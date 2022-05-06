Delhi government plans to set up medical college in Dwarka, admissions to begin from 2025

The Delhi government has announced plans to set up a ‘world-class’ medical college in Dwarka Sector-9 aiming to boost the healthcare workforce. The admission process will start from 2025, the city health department said on Friday. Besides, a 600-bed maternal and child care hospital equipped with advanced facilities will be built on the campus of the Indira Gandhi Hospital to ensure better infant care, the statement said.

“The number of beds in government hospitals will be increased rapidly during the next few years. We are also working to expand the capacity of various hospitals. The Kejriwal government is committed to its goal and is dedicated to serving the people, which is why affordable and quality healthcare is being provided to people of Delhi,”Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, said.

According to the statement, the campus will be built in Sector 17, and it will boost the city’s healthcare infrastructure along with helping Delhi to emerge as a leader in the field of medical education. The introduction of various courses in medical and health sciences is being considered for the medical college, and the plan is to complete the construction of the campus by 2025, the department said.

Initially, only MBBS courses will be offered. However, courses for other medical degrees, including MD, MS, DM will also be offered after some time, it said, adding that special emphasis will be given on research, along with studies. Admission to this college will be done through NEET by the National Testing Agency on 125 seats in the first session. The admission process will be completely transparent, and the faculty will also be of high standards, the statement said.

“The country needs good doctors, and keeping this in mind, it was decided to open a medical school based on modern technology and health services in Dwarka Sector-17. This will benefit meritorious students and the society as a whole. Meritorious students who cannot afford fees of private medical colleges will be able to make their dreams come true in the medical field by getting a chance to secure a seat in this government medical college,” Dr B L Chaudhary, director of the hospital, said.

With inputs from PTI.

