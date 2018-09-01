Delhi Government invites applications for Fee Assistance Scheme with 100% scholarship – Check eligibilty criteria, other details

State government is providing financial help to meritorious students

Applications are now open for Delhi government’s ‘Merit-cum-Means linked Financial Assistance Scheme’. Under the scheme, the state government is providing financial help to meritorious students who are enrolled with under graduate programme in any of the Delhi State Public Universities or colleges or institutes affiliated to Delhi State Public Universities.

Eligibility criteria for applying under this scheme is as follows:

(1) The student should have been enrolled for under graduate programme in any of the Delhi State Public Universities or colleges/ institutes affiliated to Delhi State Public Universities.

(2) The student should fulfill the income/ economic and academic performance criteria as specified for each category mentioned below:

(Gross Annual Family Income) — Qualifying Aggregate Percentage (Marks in All Subjects)

— Percentage of Financial Assistance

Category 1: Beneficiary under National Food Security Scheme & possess the Card issued under the Scheme — 60% — 100 %

Category 2: Not covered under category 1 but whose family income is upto Rs.2.50 Lakh p.a. — 60% — 50 %

Category 3: Family income above Rs.2.50 Lakh p.a. but not exceeding Rs.6 Lakh p.a.

— 60% — 25 %

All the approved undergraduate programs offered by any of the Delhi State Public Universities or colleges/institutes affiliated to Delhi State Public Universities are covered under the scheme.

It should be noted that a student resident of Delhi, who pursuing higher education from Central /State Govt. Universities /Institutions located outside Delhi within India, will not be eligible to take the benefits of this scheme.