Delhi Government collaborates with Burlington English India to improve students’ language skills

Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burlington English, an English language learning provider. As a part of the partnership, students will be provided support to develop global competencies in the English language. According to an official statement, the programme named as ‘ईnnovation in कmmunication’ (Innovation in Communication) aims to focus on strengthening the schools’ efforts to develop an immersive English language learning environment.

Furthermore, it aims to build the capacity of the respective school teachers through digital and offline interventions. It is in line with Delhi government’s vision to help students develop 21st century skills, it added.

“We have always worked to ensure that our children get a wide range of skills from our school system. We are pleased to partner with Burlington English to deliver learning opportunities to our students and teachers,” Himanshu Gupta, director education, Government of NCT of Delhi, said. He further added that it is important for 21st century learners to confidently communicate in English. “We have initiated Project Voices in Delhi government schools to boost students’ confidence and communication skills,” he said.

“English language is a necessity in today’s fast-paced world. The programme aims to deepen our commitment to providing the effective educational platform that every child deserves,” Ratnesh Jha, chief executive officer, The Burlington Group of Companies, said.

The statement further added that under the collaboration, more than 200 students will get all-round support for developing English language communication, which will be powered by deep technology. A wide range of learning options will be provided to students of classes 1-12 in other Delhi government schools as well, that are not yet affiliated to DBSE, it added.

“While for Classes 1 to 5, it would work to level up language acquisition by integrating content and technology to improve the way the English language is learnt, covering interesting themes; for Classes 9 to 12, it would aim to boost the spoken English skills amongst the students to support their future skilling and employability needs,” the statement said.

Also Read : Give Central University status to Patna University, says Bihar MP

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn