Delhi government aims to reduce Covid-induced learning gap for school students, says Manish Sisodia

Deputy chief minister and state education minister Manish Sisodia has said on Monday that Delhi government is working towards bridging the learning gap induced by COVID-19 for students of state-run schools. The minister made the comment during his visit to two government schools to review the status of ‘Mission Buniyaad’ — a programme aimed at improving the learning skills of children studying in state and municipal-run schools.

“Ever since the reopening of schools after the pandemic, we are working to bridge the Covid-induced learning gap through various initiatives,” Sisodia said. He further added that one of the key initiatives being implemented in this direction is Mission Buniyaad. It aims to bridge the learning gap and improve the reading, writing and basic mathematical abilities of children from class three to nine..

The last two years with Covid were tough for students and have widened the learning gap, the deputy chief minister said. “We do not want a generation to move ahead with this learning gap. To ensure the same, our teachers are diligently working since the past two months with students on improving skills of reading, writing and basic mathematics in Mission Buniyaad classes,” he added.

The Deputy chief minister further said the ongoing phase of ‘Mission Buniyaad’ classes have played an important role in bridging the learning gap after the pandemic, and will continue till June 15. It will resume when the schools reopen in July, he said.

With inputs from PTI.

