Delhi education model made history, 98% students of govt schools passed CBSE class 12 exam, says Kejriwal

The Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent students of city government schools passing CBSE class 12 exams, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. At an online media briefing along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, the chief minister said Delhi’s students have done a tremendous job in the board exam. Kejriwal said he thinks that 98 per cent passing results would not have come in any other state of the country.

“Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent children in our govt schools passing in the Class 12 CBSE exams,” he tweeted. The private schools have achieved 92.2 per cent results while government schools have achieved 97.92 per cent, which is the highest among the government schools in the country, Kejriwal said during the media briefing. He, however, said there is no competition between private and government schools.

“Delhi government’s school results have been steadily improving since 2016, with 88.9 per cent in 2016, 90 per cent in 2017, 94 per cent in 2019 and 98 per cent this year,” he said. Delhiites have elected an honest government which has changed the city-run schools where all facilities are provided, he said. “The AAP government believes that if we want to strengthen the future of the country, we have to invest the maximum in its education.

“All of what is changing is not because of us, it is because of the teachers, students, and parents. We have just changed the atmosphere and given facilities where students can study and be taught, and the teachers can teach,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said today, Delhi government school students are getting admissions in IITs, medical and law colleges. “Delhi government school students are coming in the mainstream. I want to congratulate all the students and I hope that you all have a very bright future,” he added. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the results of the Delhi government schools are encouraging for the people and students of the city. As many as 396 schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage this year as opposed to 203 schools recording 100 per cent pass percentage last year, the deputy chief minister said.