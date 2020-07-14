  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi education model made history, 98% students of govt schools passed CBSE class 12 exam: Arvind Kejriwal

Published: July 14, 2020 3:07 PM

At an online media briefing along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, the chief minister said that Delhi's students have done tremendous job in the board exam.

Kejriwal said he thinks that 98 per cent passing results would not have come in any other state of the country.

The Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent students of city government schools passing CBSE class 12 exams, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal said he thinks that 98 per cent passing results would not have come in any other state of the country.

“Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent children in our govt schools passing in the Class 12 CBSE exams,” he also tweeted.

