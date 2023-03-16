Delhi education minister Atishi reviews higher, technical education department projects

The education minister of Delhi, Atishi, conducted a review of several higher and technical education projects alongside relevant officials. During the meeting, the recently appointed minister took stock of the requirements of various higher education institutions and instructed the officials to give priority to resolving their issues, according to an official statement.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to evaluate the progress of ongoing projects in the Delhi government aimed at creating world-class educational infrastructure in higher education and technical education institutions, ensuring quality education for every student in Delhi, according to the statement. “Despite having talented students, only a fraction of them are able to secure admission to universities. To address this issue, the government has been increasing the capacity of its universities and is constructing two new campuses of Ambedkar University in Rohini and Dheerpur” Atishi stated.

The two new campuses are expected to accommodate 26,000 students and will feature multi-story academic blocks, a convention block, a health centre, an auditorium, an administrative block, a library block, an amphitheatre, a guest house, and separate hostels for girls and boys, the statement mentioned. Additionally, the government is exploring the possibility of creating centers of excellence in ITI institutes to provide highly specialized skills to the youth in collaboration with industry partners. The expansion project of Shahdara ITI is currently in the design phase, and upon completion, it is expected to provide admission to 10,000 students in skill-based courses, the statement said.

Furthermore, the Education Minister has instructed officials to expedite the work on both campuses and complete them as soon as possible to create an innovative space for students that can help them achieve their goals, as per the statement. The government is paying special attention to ensuring that the new campuses have all the necessary facilities to address the academic needs of students. The Delhi government is committed to providing quality education to every student in Delhi and is making plans to build new ITIs and expand old ITIs to meet the demand for admissions, it added.