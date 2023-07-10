Delhi education minister Atishi orders physical inspection of govt school buildings amid heavy rain

Amid incessant rains in the national capital, Delhi Education Minister Atishi has issued an order to ensure the safety of schools in the city, All regional directors, zonal directors, deputy directors, principals and vice principals of the education department have been directed to conduct physical inspections of schools.

“As we are aware that during last few days, the city has faced continuous heavy rainfalls and it might have affected the conditions of government school buildings,” the order said.

The education minister also asked the authorities to ensure that there is no shortage of resources or infrastructure that may affect the children when the schools open on Monday,

“It is directed that all Regional Directors, Deputy Director of Education – Zones and District, Principals and Vice-Principals must conduct physical inspection of all the Government Schools under their jurisdiction today itself and ensure that on opening of schools tomorrow there are no such deficiencies are found which may cause problems for the security of the school children,” the order read further.

Furthermore, Atishi has asked officials to submit a compliance report if any deficiencies are found to avoid any mishappening.

“In case, any deficiencies or serious problem is found then the same should be cordoned off to avoid any mishappening. Secretary/Director, Education must ensure compliance of the same and a compliance report be submitted to me by tonight i.e. 09.07.2023 positively,” the order stated.

