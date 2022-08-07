Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia emphasises on the need to instill confidence in children

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia on Saturday emphasised the need to instill confidence in children while delivering a keynote address at the launch of the second issue of ‘Children First’ journal by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

“The biggest drawback of our education system is that we do not have faith in our children’s ability to succeed. The question is not what we write in the National Education Policy (NEP), but how we interact with our children in the classrooms and at homes. That shows that our lack of faith in them,” he said.

He further added that “We deter our children by asking them to dream within their limits whenever they share their aspiration of becoming an IAS officer, a Supreme Court Judge or a sportsperson.” “Today, a child from a poor household can become the president. Similarly, every girl can fulfil her dream. But we have broken her confidence, which we need to instill.”

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the national capital, made the remark in reference to Droupadi Murmu who took oath in July as the 15th President of India, making her the first tribal head of State and the second woman to occupy the country’s highest constitutional post.

Replying to a question on the kind of India he wishes for children, the minister said, “I want a country where there are good opportunities in education, job, health and justice so that we do not have to depend on other countries.” He added that the Kejriwal government is determined to provide a better future to each and every child and is ensuring the same through quality education and by changing the environment of government schools and classrooms across Delhi. He also said that the Indian education system should be such that people from other countries send their children to study here.

Meanwhile, in the second edition, DCPCR received more than 100 entries from educationists, child rights activists, researchers, and teachers from over 20 states. Authors of the journal are associated with reputed institutions such as King’s College, London University of Leeds, University of York, IITs, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Ambedkar University, Azim Premji University, and Christ University, Bangalore, among others.

With inputs from PTI

Read Also: Convicted person also has right to pursue study, says Allahabad High Court

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn