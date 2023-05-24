Delhi DoE, Bharti Foundation jointly launch Teaching-Learning Material Book

Bharti Foundation in partnership with Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi recently launched Teacher Learning Resource Book. The event was graced by dignitaries from Bharti Foundation and DoE, Government of NCT of Delhi. The resource book is a compilation of teaching learning materials (TLMs) designed by the teachers of partnering DoE schools under Bharti Foundation’s Satya Bharti Quality Support Programme, an official release said.

The event was organised in the capital on Tuesday to recognise the efforts of teachers in building innovative teaching aids that are of low/no cost and can help in providing an enriching learning experience to the students in schools.

“Bharti Foundation has been working in tandem with the Directorate of Education, Delhi for the betterment and overall capacity building of teachers. This TLM booklet serves as a reference point for all teachers to look up to for novel ideas for creating effective TLMs,” Himanshu Gupta, director, Education and Sports – DoE, Delhi, said.

During the launch, Mamta Saikia, CEO, Bharti Foundation applauded the teachers for their efforts and contribution. She said, “The Directorate of Education, Delhi gave us the opportunity to work with mentor teachers in the DoE Schools, Delh, under the aegis of Bharti Foundation’s Satya Bharti Quality Support Programme. This resource book is a compilation of best TLMs that are innovative, cost effective and can be replicated by other teachers in both physical and virtual platforms. Our endeavor is to bring forth the importance of innovation in enhancing teaching-learning processes, thereby achieving better learning outcomes in schools.”

TLMs are an outcome of the learnings that the teachers have from their day-to-day classroom experiences. With simple innovative solutions, these TLMs can help make learning easier and joyful for the students, the release said.

