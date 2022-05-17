Delhi DoE asks schools to reduce single use plastic, set up rooms to keep reusable utensils

The Delhi government has asked all schools in the national capital to set up a separate room within their premises to store reusable utensils as part of its plan to phase out single-use plastic (SUP). The decision was taken days after the government announced it has decided to ban single-use plastic products in the Delhi Secretariat from June 1 onwards.

With bartan bhandars setting up in the first phase, in the second phase schools have been asked to implement the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) plan on waste management and SUP.

The schools have also been asked to submit an action-taken report.

In August last year, the Union environment ministry had issued a notification prohibiting manufacturing, import, stocking, distribution, sales and use of identified SUP commodities, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene from July 1, 2022.

All manufacturers, retailers, general public, and shopkeepers in Delhi have already been asked not to keep any stock of SUP by June 30, 2022.

With inputs from PTI.

