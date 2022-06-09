Delhi CM, British High Commissioner moot signing knowledge sharing pact on education, health

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and British High Commissioner Alex Ellis have discussed the possibility of signing a knowledge-sharing agreement on education and health, an official statement said on Wednesday. Underlining that the Delhi government has identified education, healthcare, water supply and roadworks as its priority sectors, Kejriwal told the British delegation that his government had been spending 25 percent of its annual budget on education and that Rs 85,000 crore had already been invested in this sector in the last seven years.

The meeting was held on topic including collaboration on green buildings, solar policy, waste management, road designing and electric buses. According to the CM, Delhi government is working upon enhancing Delhi’s water supply mechanism, reducing air pollution, and making transport more accessible and sustainable. “The citizens of Delhi will be given e-health cards. The doctor will have access to patients’ complete medical history through these cards,” Kejriwal said.

“British High Commissioner to India H.E. Shri Alex Ellis called upon Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat today. Both Delhi and Britain will work together in the fields of education, health and infrastructure for the betterment of their citizens,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

“We have given a clear message that we are here to serve the people, and slowly and gradually, we are gaining their trust. We’ve done a fantastic job in education and healthcare, and it’s being talked about across the country and worldwide,” he added.

He also talked about the issue of Yamuna cleaning and said that the government is committed to providing clean tap water to the people of Delhi round the clock. “We are working on several initiatives to increase the availability of water in Delhi. Cleaning Yamuna is our priority,” he said.

With input from PTI.



