Delhi, Chennai debut on best student cities list

By Anvitii Rai

Delhi and Chennai were the newest Indian entrants to the recent QS Best Student Cities 2023 rankings. Debuting at the 129th and 125th ranks, respectively, the two metropolitan cities follow Mumbai and Bengaluru, which are at the 103rd and 114th ranks, respectively. This marks an improvement of three spots for Mumbai, while Bengaluru has fallen four ranks from last year.

These rankings, per the QS website, “use the opinions of current students to rate university locations on factors including affordability and desirability”.

Cities are ranked on six parameters — university rankings (the collective performance of a city’s universities); student mix (the student make-up of the city, both overall and from an international perspective); desirability; employer activity (most sought-after recruiting grounds among graduate employers); affordability; and student views.Debutants Delhi and Chennai scored pretty low on parameters related to students specifically — student mix and student view.

Neither managed to scrape a score above 20. Mumbai and Bengaluru also fared the same regarding student mix, but were way better off regarding student views (39.8 and 44.2, respectively).



While Mumbai scored the best among Indian cities on employer activity and desirability (59.8 and 36.2, respectively), Delhi was the best among the four as far as university rankings were concerned (39.9). All cities except Chennai scored above 60 on affordability.



The top spot was given to London this year, as it has been “a student favourite for many years” and is “home to some of the world’s most prestigious academic institutions, including King’s College London and UCL (University College London)”.