Delhi Board of School Education to be better than CBSE? Know how DBSE will impact students, schools

At present, most of the schools in Delhi are affiliated with the CBSE. (File Photo)

Delhi Board of School Education: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Delhi will now have its own education board. Around 20 schools in the national capital will be initially affiliated with the new Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) in the upcoming academic year 2021-2022. The number of schools under it will be increased gradually over the time span of four to five years. The governing body of the new Board will be headed by the Education Minister of Delhi. Kejriwal emphasized that the main aim of the DBSE is to bring some of the best education practices to schools.

At present, most of the schools in the city – around 1,700 private schools and about 1,000 government schools – are affiliated with the CBSE. Experts believe that the new Board will have a more pragmatic approach towards education and will have no emphasis on rote learning. The DBSE will be in sync with the New Education Policy (NEP) and will focus on the overall development of students rather than just evaluating them once a year.

Speaking about Delhi’s new school education board, educationist Dr Sunita Gandhi said ‘when there are more boards, there are more possibilities.’

“There are several state Boards and national Boards like CBSE and ICSE. But more Boards mean more opportunity. The primary goal of the DBSE is to make children patriotic. This will create good citizens. Normally Boards focus on academic improvement and good results. In this, we have lost the track of good behavior and human value. The other most important focus of this Board will be employment. We must agree that people are lacking real skills and making students self-dependent is definitely a fantastic step and in the right direction,” Dr Gandhi, who is also the founder of GETI and GCPL, added.

Experts believe the new board will help schools to focus on various aspects such as understanding of concepts, the aptitude of the students, high lever technology, etc.

“Delhi’s new school education board will help in the overall personality development of the students. The board will bring in the best international practices and high-end techniques in school education. This board is not a replacement for the CBSE board but a next-generation addition that will help the students to prepare for competitive exams like JEE & NEET. The board will also help in creating more employment opportunities for students which will help them in securing their future,” said Gaurav Tyagi – Founder, Career Xpert.

Dr Gandhi feels that are certain things that are qualitative and not quantitative and therefore Boards have so far not been focusing on them. “There are things that are important and must be part of our education system for the betterment of students. But Boards were not focusing on them because they were not being mentioned on report cards. But when a Board says that these things are important, it definitely makes students more skilled and gives them leadership qualities.”

Experts also believe that limiting the number of schools affiliated with the new Board in the upcoming academic session is the right and scientific way to go forward.