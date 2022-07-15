Delhi Assembly panel to file FIR against pvt schools for not admitting students under EWS quota

The schedule cast or schedule tribe (SC or ST) Welfare Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has asked the education department to get FIRs registered against private schools who has refused to admit Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students.

According to Vishesh Ravi, chairman of the committee -on the direction of the panel, the education department had issued show cause notices to private schools refusing to admit economically weaker section (EWS) students. “Even after the notices, some private schools have not admitted EWS students and not given stationery to them. Therefore, the committee has asked the education department to register FIRs on receipt of complaints against such private schools (sic),” a statement quoted Ravi.

The show cause notices were issued to GD Salwan School, Salwan School, SD Public School, Ramjas Public School, JD Tytler School and other private schools on the instructions of the committee.

These schools refused to admit students under the EWS quota and have also not provided free stationery, books and uniforms to theses students according to the rules, the statement added.

With inputs from PTI.

