scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Delhi Assembly to organise Delhi Youth Parliament from January 23-25: Speaker 

The event is expected to be witnessed by dignitaries including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Written by PTI
Delhi Assembly to organise Delhi Youth Parliament from January 23-25: Speaker 
In November last year, Kejriwal had inaugurated a ‘Youth Parliament' workshop.

Assembly will organise ‘Delhi Youth Parliament 2023′ from January 23-25 on its premises and 84 students from esteemed universities and colleges of the city will take part in the event, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Niwas said the youth parliament will provide these students with an opportunity to understand the parliamentary process of law-making and discuss urgent matters of public importance in a real-time frame.

“The youth of Delhi would be educated about various legislative processes like resolutions on ‘steps to discourage Chinese products and promote indigenous goods’, ‘increasing enrollments in higher education’, ‘steps to address overfilled landfills’ and ‘steps to improve women’s security’,” Niwas said.

Also Read

“Questions on issues related to the public interest, two bills namely Advancement of Higher Education Bill, 2023 and Universal Healthcare Bill, 2023 will be raised,” he added.

The event is expected to be witnessed by dignitaries including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

In November last year, Kejriwal had inaugurated a ‘Youth Parliament’ workshop to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the silver jubilee of the Delhi Assembly. 

Also Read

More Stories on
Education Policy

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 10:00:00 am