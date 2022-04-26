Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing MoU for development in health and educational infrastructure

Delhi and Punjab government have signed an agreement on Tuesday under which 117 schools and mohalla clinics will be developed in the state recently won by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The MoU was signed by Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister (CM), Delhi and Bhagwant Singh Mann, CM, Punjab.

According to Mann, education, health and power were a priority of the Punjab government and Punjab can learn from Delhi where a lot of work was done in these fields. Similarly, Delhi can also learn from Punjab about agriculture, he added.

“It will be wrong to say that only we have done good work. There were several islands of excellence across the country but there were divisions of parties and states, and nothing was learnt from that,” Kejriwal said.

The Punjab chief minister further added that he visited the schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics of Delhi and his government will take these facilities to the next level in Punjab. “We will work for a golden future for Punjab. Lots of NRIs, from Sidney, Melbourne, Vancouver, Toronto, London and California, call me about adopting schools and villages as they have the confidence now that their money will be spent for a good cause,” Mann said.

Mann has also claimed to promote industries in Punjab and come out with a roadmap for job creation and work on crop diversification.

With inputs from PTI.

