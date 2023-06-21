Delegates deliberate on draft ministerial declaration at final G20 EdWG meeting in Pune.

Delegates from G20 countries deliberated on the draft ministerial declaration at the fourth and final Education Working Group (EdWG) meeting that commenced here on Tuesday, according to officials.

The delegates brainstormed to finalise the outcome documents to be presented at the Education Ministers’ Meeting on June 22. The International Organisations (IOs) UNICEF, OECD and UNESCO presented the education working group report.

“India, as the world’s largest democracy, is being considered a source of solutions for global and local challenges. The valuable exchange of best practices in the previous three EdWG meetings held in Chennai, Amritsar, and Bhubaneswar, focused on tech-enabled learning, research and collaboration, and the future of work,” said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator, India’s G20 Presidency.

“The fourth and final meeting will address the theme of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN). India is focussed on driving towards an inclusive international order that works together despite ideological differences for sustainable global good,” he added.

Higher education secretary K Sanjay Murthy said the exchange of experiences and best practices witnessed during the EdWG meetings will pave the way for targeted actions aimed at ensuring fundamental literacy for every child.

On the sidelines of the 4th EdWG, a meeting and seminar were held on the theme ‘Ensuring Foundational Literacy and Numeracy especially in the context of Blended Learning’. Additionally, a multimedia exhibition is being held at Savitribai Phule Pune University from June 17-22. With over 12,000 attendees and over 80 exhibitors, the exhibition provides an opportunity to showcase FLN related initiatives.

Also Read Fateh Education partners with three UK universities to offer 30 exclusive scholarships

Notable participants in the exhibition include NCERT, IKS (Indian Knowledge System), Microsoft, Nipun Bharat initiative, Indonesia, UNICEF, UNESCO and many others. Earlier in the day, the G20 delegates also participated in a Heritage Walk of Pune City which included visits to Shaniwar Wada, Lal Mahal and Nana Wada to experience the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra. The first meeting of the G20 Education Working Group was held in Chennai in January followed by a second meeting in Amritsar in March and third in Bhubaneswar in April.