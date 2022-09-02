Delay in NEET PG 2022 counselling process upsets aspirants; Check latest updates

NEET PG 2022 counselling process which was supposed to begin on September 1 has been cancelled by the Ministry of Union Health Ministry on August 29. The ministry has allowed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to complete the process of adding seats.

According to the media sources, the nationwide medical exam is expected to be held on September 19 and the ministry would release a notification regarding the dates in due course of time.

According to the notice released on Aug 29, the ministry stated that National Medical Commission is in the process of issuing LOPs for the current academic year and the same will be ended on September 15. Hence, To increase the number of seats offered at postgraduate medical colleges across India, the exam dates have been extended till further notice. The NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held on September 1. This has made a large number of PG aspirants upset and their aggression can be seen on their social media handles.

Apart from this, a group of resident doctors have written a letter to the Health Minister and the Director General of Health Services stating that they would be forced to protest.

How inefficient people ruining the medical system.Firstly creating so much chaos on conducting exam and now counselling. Haven't there been any lack of doctors? Now the entire medical ecosystem not collapsing ?#neetpg2022counselling #NEETPG #NEETPG2022 pic.twitter.com/tWlKkSRiSr — Dr.vasundhara mishra (@mishr_vasu) August 30, 2022

#NEETPG counselling will begin on time .



ⓘ This claim is disputed . — Dr House 🇮🇳 (@Dr_House__MD) August 30, 2022

In December 2021, a large number of resident groups across India went on strike and urged the government to start the NEET PG 2022 counselling process which was then scheduled for February 2022. MBBS aspirants had also requested to be delayed by 8-10 weeks as it had been scheduled for soon after the previous year’s counselling.

Remember when they didn't postpone the exam because they felt the patients will get affected? Well it's been more than 3 months already and the counselling has now been postponed. #neetpg2022counselling #neetpg pic.twitter.com/DLx4KMY6oL — Parth Sharma (@Sharma25Parth) August 29, 2022

The health ministry stated that the authorities are trying to regularise the batches that were delayed because of the pandemic. The NEET PG exams were conducted on May 21 and the results for the same were announced in 10 days but the counselling process went into an indefinite halt for a long time, with the NMC releasing a tentative date in the first half of August.

It is expected that around 60, 000 seats will be filled up through NEET PG 2022 this year. After the results, candidates will be able to enrol themselves in the colleges and courses of their choice.