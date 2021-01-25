Delay in NEET date can impact admissions: Gaurav Tyagi, founder, Career Xpert

However, postponing the NEET dates can have serious repercussions on the admissions process as well as careers of many students, said Gaurav Tyagi, founder of Career Xpert.

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the academic calendar, and competitive examinations such as NEET (for medical) and JEE (for engineering) have gotten delayed; NEET is the gateway to medical courses in top government/private colleges of the country.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recently said that announcement on the medical entrance exam date could be made in the next 10-15 days.

However, postponing the NEET dates can have serious repercussions on the admissions process as well as careers of many students, said Gaurav Tyagi, founder of Career Xpert. “With NEET being the only way to MBBS and BDS courses in India, cancelling or postponing an examination with such large participating population will have a huge impact. Already, exams are delayed by 11 months or so, which is having devastating impact on the overall process,” he said.