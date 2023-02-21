UPES Dehradun launches fourth Shakti scholarship programme female students

Dehradun-based leading multi-disciplinary university, UPES, has entered into the fourth year of commitment towards female education with the ‘Shakti’ scholarship programme, as per an official statement. According to it, female students will be awarded scholarships of up to 30% in tuition fees based on their marks in class 12 board exams. “To become eligible for ‘Shakti’ scholarship, female students should score 60% and above marks.” it said.

Furthermore, through the ‘Shakti’ scholarship, female students from Uttarakhand and across India can pursue higher education at UPES in various fields- engineering, computer science, law, health science, media, business, design, and liberal studies.

Since 2020, UPES has offered the ‘Shakti’ scholarship to over 6000 female students across India including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. Yashasvi Tiwari, a UPES student, shares that the monetary assistance received through ‘Shakti’ scholarship has helped her a lot and made it easier to achieve her higher education dreams.

Besides ‘Shakti’, there are other scholarship programs at UPES that female students can apply for if they meet the eligibility criteria. Female students of Uttarakhand can apply for domicile scholarships. There are sports scholarships at UPES under ‘Project Vijaya’ for women who excel in one of these sports- cricket, football, athletics, shooting, chess, and table tennis. Female students from economically weaker sections of society can apply for freeships under ‘Project Jyoti’. These freeships include both tuition fees and hostel fees.

Interested students can visit the UPES website for more information on scholarships for the academic year 2023.