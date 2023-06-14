Degree in nine years, common counseling for admissions and compulsory rotating internship; what MBBS education will look like in 2023?

The National Medical Commission (MNC) has lately announced several changes in the medical education system in India which includes a timeframe for students to complete their degree within nine years and compulsory rotating internship. The commission further plans to adopt a Common Counselling system for admissions into MBBS courses. The changes will be applicable to admissions to all MBBS courses for the academic year 2023-24, NMC said in a gazette notification on June 12.

As per the recent Graduate Medical Education Regulation 2023, aspirants will get only four chances (lifelines) to clear the first year of their 5.5 year degree programme. At the end of each year, university examinations will be conducted and if any student fails to clear the exam, he or she will have to appear in the Supplementary Examination.

“Supplementary examinations and declaration of results shall be processed within three-six weeks from the date of declaration of results of the main examination during every professional year, so that candidates, who pass, can join the main batch for Progression,” the notification said.

If the candidate fails in the supplementary examination of first MBBS, he or she will only be allowed to join the batch of next academic or subsequent year. There shall be no supplementary batches, the notification added.

Furthermore, medical institutes are not allowed to admit students for MBBS courses beyond August 30 of the academic year. NMC will not recognise the qualification of students enrolled after the said period and will penalise the university violating the guidelines.

Common Counsellings for MBBS admissions

The NMC plans to hold Common Counsellings for admissions to undergraduate courses in Indian medical colleges based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG merit list. The seat metrix for the Counselling will be provided by NMC if need be.

The government will appoint a designated authority for the Counselling and decide and notify its agency and method for all undergraduate seats. Meanwhile, the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) will be responsible for issuing guidelines for the Common Counsellings, as per the notification.

Currently, NMC conducts Counselling Sessions for 15% All India Quota seats and 85% seats are filled by state authorities for government colleges.

Relaxed eligibility criteria for MBBS admissions

Earlier, NMC also eased out its eligibility criteria for MBBS admissions. Unlike earlier, 12th passed students can now directly apply for undergraduate medical courses solely based on their NEET-UG score. However, in courses such as Dental, Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, and Nursing, the old criteria would apply that is 50% marks in 12th science results, since these disciples fall out of the purview of NMC.